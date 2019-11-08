Govt, opposition trade barbs in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senate Upper House of Parliament on Friday witnessed uproar as both the treasury and opposition benches traded barbs over political issues.



The opposition staged walk out of the house proceeding against the remarks of the leader of the House and later pointed out quorum which led to adjournment of session till Monday evening.

Earlier, speaking on motion regarding the recent wave of alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to member of the opposition parties, leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz said corruption and political victimization were two different things.

He said that excessive corruption had not only ruined all the institutions, but also destroyed the national economy.

Shibli Farza said that both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party registered corruption cases during their respective tenures in order to blackmail each others.

Non of case was lodged by PTI, he added.

He said the people were fed up of both the parties due to their corruption and they opted to vote to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



The country could not afford further corruption, he added.

Shibli Faraz urged the opposition parties to come forward and join hands government to curb menace of corruption in the country.

He also offered that strict accountability of PTI should be carried out after completion of five-year terms.

Lamenting strongly those who were giving “fatwas", he said it would create chaos and religious hatred in the society.

He said PPP leaders have also negated the liberal ideology of their founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto by supporting the participants of Azadi March.

However, Sherry Rehman and PPP senators demanded of leader of the house to take back his remarks and stage walked out of the House.

Senator Kauda Babar said the government has no role in political victimization as the opposition members were facing old cases.

He said PPP and PML-N ruled the country for many times and these cases were registered during their respective tenures.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while taking part in the debate said religion should not be used for political purpose and it was also against spirit of our religion.

Using of religion for political gains would cast negative impact on society, he added.

He urged the government for defusing the current situation in larger interest of the country and people.

Muhammad Ali Saif was speaking in the House, when PPP Senator Moula Bakhsh Chandio pointed out the quorum.

However, the House was not in order and the Senate chairman has to adjourn the session till Monday.



