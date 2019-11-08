close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
November 8, 2019

BZU extends fee schedule date for LLB exams

MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has extended fee schedule date for LLB first, second, third years (three years programme) and first and second years for five years programme.

Candidates can send admissions with single fee (Rs 4,000) till Nov 12, with double fee by Nov 19 while with triple fee until one week before the commencement of examination.

The date for the examination will be announced later.

