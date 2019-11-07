Fakhar Zaman should have never been picked for T20I: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has said that out-of-form batsman Fakhar Zaman is not suitable for the T20I format and should never have been picked in the squad.

In an interview to a foreign website, the former wicketkeeper-batsman pinned the blame of Zaman's failures on selectors, saying that they have chosen the left-hander in a format he does not have the game for.

“We often conflate ODI and T20I performances. You play him in the ODIs and he would score runs. But in T20Is, Fakhar Zaman's record has never been great. He should never have been selected in the T20I side,” Latif said.

Zaman has been in woeful form in the shortest format in 2019, scoring at an average of a little over six. Currently, the batsman’s T20I batting average for the year stands at a poor rate of 6.25.