Mohammad Hafeez tells Pakistan to stick to 'natural game' in final T20I against Australia

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has advised the current Pakistan team to “look Australia in the eyes” and “play your natural game” in the third and final T20I, set to be played on Friday in Perth.

The hosts enjoy a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy their seven-wicket victory in the second T20I in Canberra on Tuesday, following the washed out series opener.

While new captain Babar Azam, at a personal level, been in his usually supreme form over the first two matches, Hafeez thinks several others have deviated from their natural game lately.

“In the second T20I, a few batsmen played some shots that were not their game,” Hafeez told Geo News.

The man nicknamed Professor singled out Iftikhar Ahmed for praise, for his unbeaten 62 which eventually went in vain due to Steve Smith’s masterful 79 in the run chase.



“Iftikhar Ahmed expressed himself immensely. Similarly, other players should also play as per their talent. There is no need to try something new. Play according to your style. Look Australia in the eye, and that will automatically produce performances.”

Despite being out of the side, Hafeez does not seem bitter as he sent his best wishes for the touring Pakistan side.

Surprisingly, Hafeez himself has never played a T20I on Australian soil despite being a part of the Pakistan setup since 2003. His batting average of 22.6 against Australia in T20Is is also almost two runs lower than his career T20I average of 24.46.