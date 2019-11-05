Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program: 200,000 low-income students to get benefit, says Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri has said that Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship program will give 200,000 scholarships in four years to low-income families.



He said “Ehsaas Scholarship” is the largest undergraduate scholarship program and would assist high-achievers from low-income families.

The Ehsaas Scholarship was a major initiative to enhance access to higher education as the government wanted to ensure that no student was deprived of education because of financial needs, he added.

He said, 50 percent scholarships had been reserved for female students and the students with special needs and from remote areas were especially encouraged to apply.

The chairman assured that the eligibility criteria for students including admission on merit at any public sector university and with family income below poverty threshold.

Replaying to a question, he said in past, attention was focused on the degree but not on quality of education, due to which, people did not get jobs.