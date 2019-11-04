Shehbaz Sharif calls important PML-N meeting today

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the party today in which the ongoing political situation of the country would be discussed and the post-Azadi March scenario will also be reviewed.

The development comes after the two-day ultimatum that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave to Prime Minister Imran Khan ended on Sunday.

The JUI-F chief had urged the prime minister to resign, stating that the government did not have its writ over Pakistan anymore. Sources claimed that the PML-N meeting will focus on Fazl's demands.

The meeting will be attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior leaders of the party.