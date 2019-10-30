Pakistan floor Bangladesh in women's T20 series

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team floored Bangladesh by 28 runs in the third and final T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to win the series 3-0.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan limped to 117 for seven at the back of Javeria Khan’s half-century.

The opener cracked a 48-ball 54, hitting seven fours. This was her second half-century on the trot after she had scored 52 on Monday.

The other notable performance with the bat came from Omaima Sohail, who scored 31 runs from 29 balls with two fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s pacer Jahanara Alam was once again the pick of the bowlers as she took three wickets for 12 runs in four overs, while Rumana Ahmed took two wickets for 19 runs.

Anam Amin’s left-arm spin put a dent in Bangladesh’s run-chase from the onset as she bowled Sharmin Akhter and Sanjida Islam in space of three deliveries in the second over of the visitors’ innings.

Bangladesh failed to recover from the early blows as Pakistan tightened their grip over the match. Anam and debutant Saba Nazir finished with two wickets each for 10 and 22 runs, respectively.

The best score in Bangladesh’s run-chase was 30 from 44 balls, which came from Nigar Sultana. With a 26-ball 27, Fargana Hoque was the other notable run-getter.

Javeria was awarded player of the match.

For scoring 108 runs in three matches at an average of 54 Bismah Maroof was named Pakistan player of the series, while Jahanara Alam bagged Bangladesh player of the series award for taking nine wickets in three matches.

The two sides now go toe to toe in a two-match One-Day International series at the Gaddafi Stadium to be played on 2 and 4 November.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women 117-7, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 54, Omaima Sohail 31; Jahanara Alam 3-12, Rumana Ahmed 2-19)

Bangladesh Women 89-8, 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 30, Fargana Hoque 27; Anam Amin 2-10, Saba Nazir 2-22)