ACC level 1 women coaching course is a milestone for me: Fareeha Mehmood

KARACHI: Woman cricketer Fareeha Mehmood said that completing the ACC Level 1 Women Coaching course was a milestone for her career.

She was one of the four participants from Pakistan who featured in the three-day course, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore last week.

Fareeha, who represented Pakistan in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March 2018, was among the 16 participants who learnt the basic skills of coaching in the course. She was also one of the probables to attend the Muridke training camp for the Bangladesh series and was granted a three-day break to attend the coaching course.

Fareeha defined her journey from being student to a participant in the prestigious course.

"It was a great feeling to be part of the coaching course as it not only helped me to figure out cricketing issues, but also helped me in identifying cricketing issues of other women players," she said.

"The course helped me to share my experiences with other cricketers in the camp, and I will take this forward to reach out to college girls.

"I came to cricket after seeing my father’s love for the game. He couldn’t play at the highest level, but it gave me the motivation to come in this sport. I started playing at school level, and it continued at the college level, before I made debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka last year."

She said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is her favourite player. "I love watching Bismah bat and try to follow the way she plays, but Sidra Amin is the one who I idolise."