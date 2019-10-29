Pakistan bags big wins in IBSF World Championship opener

Karachi: The opening day of the IBSF World Snooker Championship on Tuesday saw big wins for Pakistan as three of the four cueists were seen in action in Antalya, Turkey.

Mubashir Raza started off with a century break in the opening frame against his opponent Kevin Hanssens from Belgium to win the game 4-0 .

With a break of 101 in the first frame of the best-of-7 competition, Raza completed the win with scores of 122-1, 65-10, 75-31 and 82-27. He played breaks of 65, 65 and 60 in following frames after starting the game with a century frame.

Pakistan’s number one Mohammad Asif was also in good form as he defeated Turkey’s Enes Bakirci to start his campaign with a 4-0 win.

Asif played breaks of 79 and 78 in third and fourth frame respectively to win the match with score of 58-40, 65-1, 80-38 and 91-8.

Babar Masih, who was a member of the winning team of the Asian Team Championship in June, outclassed Kayhan Durukan of host country.

Maish didn’t allow his opponent to pot any single ball in first frame, even in the remaining frames Durukan couldn’t earn multiple colors in a single visit.

Masih won the match with score of 87-0, 71-6, 97-7 and 69-8.

Around 110 cueists from 40 countries are participating in the championship.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’ Muhammad Asif will play against New Zealand’s Matthew Scarborough while Zulfiqar Qadir will test his cue against Russia’s Ivan Kakovskil. Babar Masih will be in action against Czech Republic’s Osip Zusmanovic.