Pakistan snooker team depart for Turkey's IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pakistan have departed for the IBSF World Snooker Championship which begins from October 29 in Antalya, Turkey.

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) last week had named Mohammad Asif, Zulfiqar Qadir, Babar Masih and Mubashir Raza to represent the country in the tournament.

Asif, who won the title in 2012, says he’s hopeful of repeating the show and considers himself to be in his best form.

“I have prepared well for the championship, the win at National Ranking Championship has boosted my confidence and I’m hopeful of continuing my winning streak,” Asif said ahead of his departure.

Babar and Zulfiqar who won Asian Team Championship in June, expressed their confidence in their preparation.

“We have fully prepared ourselves for the championship and hopefully we will get the fruitful results,” said Zulfiqar who currently ranks second in the country.

“I am confident of adding another medal to my tally,” expressed a confident Babar Masih.

The pre-quarter-finalist of 2017’s edition Mubashir Raza said that his game has improved a lot since he last played.

“I have learnt my lessons. I realise what mistakes I made last time and I’m confident that my performance will be better than last times,” Raza said.