Shakib 'extremely sad' after ICC bans him for 2 years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

According to Samakal.com, Shakib had failed to report to the ICC a corruption proposal made by a blacklisted bookie two years ago.

Shakib, as per the Bangladeshi daily, had turned down the approach but failed to report the offer to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Department, which the global governing body requires in such cases.

Shakib 'extremely sad' but accepts sanction

“I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance," Shakib said.

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did.”

Shakib knew his obligations: ICC

“Shakib Al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer. He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the Code. He should have reported each of these approaches," said ICC General Manager (Integrity) Alex Marshall.

“Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation. He has offered to assist the Integrity Unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer.”

The ICC, Samakal says, had tracked call records of the said bookie and linked him with Shakib.

The Bangladeshi authorities were resigned to Shakib's fate, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying that the matter is out of their hands is ICC's to deal with.

Shakib was one of the stars of the 2019 World Cup where he became the first and only cricketer to score 600 runs and also take 10 wickets in a single campaign.