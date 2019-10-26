Will expose Imran's 'true face' before public: Bilawal

KANDHKOT: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned Prime Minister Imran on Saturday that he would expose his true face.

The PPP chairman was addressing a rally at Kandhkot where he lashed out at the prime minister and his government. Claiming that it was not the 'Naya Pakistan' promised by Prime Minister Imran, Bilawal said that he would expose the 'performance facade' of this government.

"Is this the new Pakistan? The old Pakistan was much better than this," he said.

Bilawal said that people had been rendered jobless in the country and the economy was on the brink of collapse. He said that inflation was at an all-time high in the country.

Bilawal chanted 'Go selected' slogans with the crowd, an apparent slight to the prime minister.

The PPP chairman said that Prime Minister Imran had made tall claims before the general elections were held but now he had failed to deliver on those promises.