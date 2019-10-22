Nawaz's blood test results not satisfactory: Services Hospital

LAHORE: Some blood tests of Nawaz Sharif have come back with unsatisfactory results, claims the principal of the Services Hospital.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is undergoing medical treatment at the Services Hospital. Nawaz was rushed to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

Services Hospital Principal, Professor Ayaz Mahmood, said that some blood tests taken returned with unsatisfactory results while others were satisfactory.

He said that those tests which came back with unsatisfactory results would be taken again. According to hospital sources, Nawaz’s blood groups is O positive and in order to supply him with platelets, the best option was giving him young people’s blood.

Sources further said that there were only 10,000 platelets left in Nawaz’s body. The previous night, his physician Dr Adnan had tweeted about the precarious condition of the former prime minister and appealed to authorities to provide him with the best medical care.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had arrived at NAB office in Lahore and slammed the government for exacting political revenge on Nawaz. He warned the government that if anything happened to Nawaz, then Prime Minister Khan would be held responsible for it.

A large number of PML-N workers had also assembled outside NAB’s office in Lahore to protest against the alleged mistreatment that Nawaz is facing at the hands of the government.

PML-N leader and Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar was arrested by police for inciting a crowd of workers with ‘hate speech’.