UGRAD 2020 scholarships announced for Pakistan

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced UGRAD 2020 Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program for Pakistan.



The program is intended to promote mutual understanding between people of the United States and Pakistan. It provides full-time undergraduate students from Pakistan with the opportunity to enrich their education and experience through one semester of full-time, non-degree academic study in the United States.

The deadline to submit the application for UGRAD 2020 is November 20, 2019.

The USEFP was established by the governments of Pakistan and US in in 1950. It is a bi-national commission composed of an equal number of Pakistanis and Americans, with the chair alternating between a Pakistani and an American.

It is one of 51 'Fulbright Commissions' located throughout the world.

In 2010, the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program – Pakistan (Global UGRAD-Pakistan) was launched by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) of the United States Department of State. The program in Pakistan is administered by the USEFP and in the United States by the International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX).