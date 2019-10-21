Canada's Hamza Tariq given official warning by ICC for breaching code of conduct

Canada’s wicket keeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received one demerit point and an official warning from International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The incident took place during the Group B match between Canada and Jersey in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Tariq abused batsman Nick Greenwood after he was dismissed in the seventh innings, which —according to the umpires — could have been provocative for Greenwood.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was found in violation of Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct, which states that "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match" can be subject to penalisation.

Level 1 violations carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

No formal hearing took place as Tariq admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of match referees.