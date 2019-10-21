Kate Middleton's amusing reaction during rickshaw ride in Pakistan

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton did not hold back her giggles when experiencing her first rickshaw ride as newly released footage showcased her highness chuckling in excitement when climbing into a tuk-tuk.



The video showcased the stunning royal decked in a beautiful green gown stepping inside the traditional vehicle smiling and saying “this is too funny” to Prince William.

A woman was also heard telling the royal duo to “enjoy” their time and the Duchess responded “thank you so much, we'll see you there" as the tuk-tuk was driven to the Pakistan National Monument for a reception.

This was part of a five-day visit looked to cement relations with the Commonwealth country.



