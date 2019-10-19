close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2019

Govt reiterates negotiation offer to Fazl, opposition parties

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 19, 2019
File photo

ISLAMABAD: The committee constituted under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak reiterated its offer to negotiate with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other opposition parties ready to march towards the capital on October 27.

Committee incharge Pervez Khattak said that the other side’s refusal to negotiate shows their ulterior motives.

“They have another agenda… If it is about the country then they should talk to us,” said Khattak.

He cautioned Fazl not to attack the foundation of the institutions, adding that the committee is in contact with all the other parties such as Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Awami National Party.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that his party will support the Azadi March under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F.

The PML-N president addressed media outside the National Assembly, where he said that there will be a rally on Oct 31, in which the future strategy will be laid out as well.

