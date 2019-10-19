AIOU postpones today’s papers

Allama Iqbal Open University has postponed its papers scheduled to be held on October 19, 2019 owing to the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).



In an announcement, the AIOU says the examinations of today (Saturday) October 19, 2019 are postponed throughout Pakistan and will now be held on Monday, October 21, 2019.

The venue, time and roll no. slips will remain same for the postponed papers.