Royal rumble: Kate, William’s plane runs into turbulence near Islamabad

It was a rocky end to a historic day.

The British royal couples on their way to Islamabad from Lahore on Thursday were met with some unexpected turbulence, as a severe thunderstorm descended on Pakistan’s capital city. The strong winds forced the RAF Voyager to attempt a landing in Islamabad twice, before returning back to Lahore.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middletown, were on board the aircraft with over 30 members of the press.

According to journalist Emily Andrews, who was also on the Royal Air Force, as the weathered turned bad, “Prince William came back to check everyone was OK.” He further joked that the extreme turbulence was due to him flying the aircraft,” she wrote on Twitter.

“(He’s an experienced pilot). He also joked we could all go out for a night out in Lahore together!” Andrews added.

Another Royal correspondent Rebecca English, who was also among those travelling with the UK dignitaries shared a short video of mid-air drama.

The Duke completed his pilot training with the Royal Air Force college in 2009. He also spent a few years flying an air ambulance for the force.

Prince William and his wife are on a five-day official visit to Pakistan.