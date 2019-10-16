close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

Royal couple to get warm welcome in Lahore: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said a warm welcome would be accorded to  Prince William and Kate Middleton when they arrive in the provincial capital on Thursday.

"We welcome the distinguished guests from the core of our hearts," he said in a press statement.

The chief minister said the Pakistanis had great respect for the British royal family as memories of late Lady Diana's visit to Pakistan were still alive in their minds.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom, he said, enjoyed friendly relations.

The UK's role in social sector development of Pakistan, especially the education sector, was praiseworthy, he added.

He hoped that the royal couple's visit would further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

