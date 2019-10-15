BISE Lahore Intermediate supplementary exam begins today

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2019 will start from today (Tuesday), October 15, 2019.



This was announced by BISE Lahore spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a total of 40,935 candidates will appear in the supplementary examination of both 1st year and 2nd year (Intermediate Part-I and part-II).

A total of 72 examination centres have been set up for the supplementary examination, the BISE spokesperson added.