National T20 Cup: PCB encourages families to watch cricket stars live in action

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board, in its bid to encourage families to attend live action of the Zong 4G National T20 Cup tournament, has reserved Javed Miandad Enclosure at the Iqbal Stadium for families.

This initiative has been taken to encourage parents to attend matches with their children and enjoy what will be high-action cricket, featuring country's best T20 cricketers in a tournament in which every match will count, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday.

Tickets for the Javed Miandad enclosure have been fixed at PKR 200, while tickets for all other enclosures have been retained at PKR 100, he said.

"These tickets will be available for purchase from ticket booths, before the first security check-post on roads leading to the Iqbal Stadium as well as at the following locations: Riaz Shahid Chowk, Stadium Road, Umar Masjid DPS School, Jail Road, Main Gate, Commissioner Officer, near Larri Adda.

In addition to this, tickets will also be available at the TCS Express Centers in Faisalabad.

PCB Director - Commercial, Babar Hamid, said: "The shortest format is returning to Faisalabad and it is a great opportunity for parents to bring their children closer to this great game and see some of the finest Pakistan cricketers live in action.

This initiative of the PCB is part of its strategy to attract young audiences and in this regard, the PCB will appreciate the support of all the parents".

"To make their day comfortable and enjoyable, the PCB has reserved Javed Miandad Enclosure for the families.

We have made sure that tickets to all matches are accessibly priced, which is an additional incentive for the families to come and support their teams and celebrate the return of the most exciting format of the game in their city", he said.

Zong 4G National T20 Cup 2019-20 tournament is being played at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad from October 13 to 24.