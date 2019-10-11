Pakistan to get 'instant' details of property owners in Dubai: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shbabar Zaidi on Friday said that Pakistani authorities held a ‘very productive meeting’ with the UAE officials regarding the information about owners of properties.

Taking to Twitter, Zaidi said “Dubai Land Department will instantly provide details of Pakistani owners of Dubai Properties” after talks on the matter concluded.

“We are pleased to inform that a very productive meeting has been held in Dubai on October 9 and 10 on the matter of exchange of information.”

The FBR chairman further added that ‘Iqama abuse is also being handled’.

Last year the government of Pakistan issued notices to 300 Pakistani nationals who owned properties in United Arab Emirates.

According to details, notices would to be sent to individuals who owned six or more properties in UAE. They would be inquired about their sources of income and tax paid by them.