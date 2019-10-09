Warden beaten to death by Chechen women at Gaddani jail laid to rest

KARACHI: A female jail warden beaten to death, a day earlier, by three Chechen inmates at the Gaddani jail was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Wednesday.

According to police, 23-year-old Zoya was asleep when she was set upon.



The police have registered a case against three Chechen female prisoners and launched an investigation into the murder of the warden who was deployed at Gaddani jail recently.

A letter seeking a departmental inquiry into the incident has also been dispatched to the Home Ministry to look into the alleged negligence of the jail officials.



The Chechen women booked in the FIR have been identified as Zainab, Ayesha and Khadeeja who were arrested under the Foreign Act.

According to the police, the suspects were due to be deported to their country before the incident at the Gaddani jail took place.

The police were having trouble interrogating the suspects for being unable to understand their language.



