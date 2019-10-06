Woman claims MNA Shahzain Bugti's security guards beat her son in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman on Sunday claimed that her teenage son was beat up in public by the security guards of Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti — a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and the leader of the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) — and that several people witnesses the assault.

According to the woman, her son — 18-year-old Najam — had gone to Darakhshan Market in Saba Commercial Area of the metropolis' upscale neighbourhood, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Phase 5, to purchase dinner.

However, when Najam was unable to immediately give way to the guards of Bugti, they got hold of him and assaulted him, she said.

Najam's mother further claimed that the witnesses told her the security guards were employed by Bugti. She also alleged that the security guards threatened and intimidated the teenage boy and that the police, despite her call, took no action.

According to report, Najam's mother then went to Darakhshan police station.

Speaking to the reporters at the scene, the superintendent of police (SP) for Clifton, Suhai Aziz, said there would be action against police officers if it was true that they did not arrest the security guards on the spot.

She added that all evidence, including footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the surroundings, would be analysed in this regard.