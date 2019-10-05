close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2019

Pervez Musharraf to make comeback in Pakistan politics, reviving his party

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

DUBAI: Former president of Pakistan General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is planning to make a comeback in the national politics by reviving his party, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

He had formed the party after ruling the country for almost a decade as President and the Army Chief.

In March, his party said Musharraf was admitted to a hospital after suffering a reaction from a rare disease that weakened his nervous system.

He has also reportedly visited the United States last week for medical examination.

Pervez Musharraf , 76, is facing a treason case in Pakistan for suspending the constitution in 2007.

Presently based in Dubai, the APML chief is also due to address his supporters in Islamabad via a video link on Sunday (October 6) on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

Latest News

More From Pakistan