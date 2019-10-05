Pervez Musharraf to make comeback in Pakistan politics, reviving his party

DUBAI: Former president of Pakistan General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is planning to make a comeback in the national politics by reviving his party, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

He had formed the party after ruling the country for almost a decade as President and the Army Chief.

In March, his party said Musharraf was admitted to a hospital after suffering a reaction from a rare disease that weakened his nervous system.



He has also reportedly visited the United States last week for medical examination.

Pervez Musharraf , 76, is facing a treason case in Pakistan for suspending the constitution in 2007.

Presently based in Dubai, the APML chief is also due to address his supporters in Islamabad via a video link on Sunday (October 6) on the occasion of the party's foundation day.