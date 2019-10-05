Lahore couple arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing women for money

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Police arrested here on Saturday a couple involved in allegedly raping and blackmailing women for money.
Police said that during the initial investigation, the suspects confessed to making several videos of the women.
The wife would lure poor women and film video while the husband raped them, police said.
Police said that the couple used to blackmail women on the basis of the videos to take money from them.
