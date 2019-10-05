Crossing LoC would play into hands of Indian narrative on occupied Kashmir, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that any one crossing the Line of Control from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide humanitarian aid or support for the Kashmiri struggle against aggression will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.

In a message shared on the social networking platform Twitter, the prime minister stressed that he understood the anguish of the people of Kashmir who were seeing their brethren across the LoC struggle to deal with an inhumane Indian curfew imposed on them since two months.

"I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative," he wrote on Twitter.

PM Imran further added that the Indian narrative aimed to divert international attention away from the legitimate political struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination, and instead labelled it as militancy emanating from Pakistan.



"A narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as 'Islamic terrorism' being driven by Pakistan," he wrote on Twitter, adding that crossing LoC would give India an excuse to attack Pakistan.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged United Nations and other international fora to take serious action against the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India in occupied Kashmir to avoid any human tragedy.

Addressing the Asia Society in New York, PM Imran had said that over eight million Kashmiris had been detained by Indian occupying forces in the valley for almost two months. He called for the curfew in occupied Kashmir to be lifted as soon as possible.

Commenting on the possibility of a dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir, PM Imran said his government had tried several times to negotiate with Bharatiya Janata Party government but dialogue process could not be resumed unless curfew was lifted.