Sajid Javid addresses beloved mother in Punjabi during Tory event

Sajid Javid, UK's finance minister, asked his mother "Mummy, did you ever think we’d be here today?" during the British Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer, commenced his keynote speech expressing gratitude to the audience and said, without a pause: "And can I welcome my mum?



"You know, 20 years ago, Mum thought it was a big deal when she watched the first Asians move into Coronation Street here in Manchester.

"Well now, she's watched the first Asians move into Downing Street. Once again, we're living above the shop, but I'm so happy to make her proud," the chancellor said.

Smoothly, thereon, he switched to Punjabi language and directly addressed his beloved mother.

"Mummy did you ever think we’d be here today? Daddy's shop used to be just here," he said, as people in the audience applauded his loving relationship with his mother.

"Sorry that's between us, I forgot you were there. Just trying to make her comfortable," Javid added in a lighthearted manner.

Earlier today, Javid spoke to BBC Radio and said he did not think "anyone really knows" what a no-deal Brexit would cost the economy. On Monday, he had declared that a no-deal Brexit was "not our preferred outcome".

Javid had said: "We are working incredibly hard to get a deal by October 31. I absolutely believe that can still happen. It can still be done.

"But if we do not manage to do that, we do still need to leave the EU on that date. We cannot have any more dither and delay — and we will leave, if we have to, without a deal on October 31."