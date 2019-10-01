NAB approves inquiries, closing several probes

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday authorised conducting four inquiries, 15 investigations and closing several investigations against various suspects, owing to absence of evidence.

The meeting of the Executive Board Meeting of the Bureau was held today under Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal said the bureau has filed 105 mega corruption cases in various accountability courts from out of 179 mega corruption complaints.

The bureau has taken 41 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, conducted inquiry to 15 mega corruption cases and ordered investigations in 18 mega corruption cases, he informed.

The NAB has filed 600 corruption cases in different accountability courts in last 22 months, according to the chairman.

He said the conviction ratio of anti-graft watchdog was over 70 percent.

The bureau has recovered record Rs 71 billion from the corrupt and deposited into national exchequer, he added.