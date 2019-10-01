Yasin Malik case: Jail authorities refuse to present Kashmiri leader in court

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Tihar Jail authorities refused to present illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik before court in an old fake case registered against him by authorities.

The Tihar Jail authorities on Tuesday expressed their inability to produce Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in a Jammu court, Kahsmir Media Service reported.

Yasin Malik is currently facing trial in a fake case about the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel and kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Indian Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989-90, and was expected to be presented before court, today.

The Tihar prison authorities told the special TADA court in Jammu that earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed them not to produce Yasin Malik in any court.

However, Tihar Jail officials have said that they are willing to present JKLF chief Yasin Malik before the court via teleconferencing.