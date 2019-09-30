close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
September 30, 2019

UK will leave the EU on October 31: finance minister Javid says

World

REUTERS
Mon, Sep 30, 2019
Javid repeatedly refused to set out how the government could deliver Brexit. — Photo: Reuters/ file

MANCHESTER: The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, hopefully with a deal, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

“Hopefully we leave with a deal,” Javid told ITV. “If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st.”

Javid repeatedly refused to set out how the government could deliver Brexit if there was no deal given a law which demands the prime minister delay Brexit in such a scenario.

“The legislation that parliament has passed of course has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged, we will be leaving on 31st,” Javid said.

Latest News

More From World