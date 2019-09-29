Pakistan’s Shadab Khan all fired up to become regular all-rounder

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young cricketer Shadab Khan said Sunday he has set his eyes on becoming a regular all-rounder in the national cricket team.

Speaking to media here in the country's southern port city, Shadab said he was working hard on his batting to be able to serve the team in all capacities.

The spinner — who fast-tracked himself to the Pakistan team after a remarkable performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 — noted: "I have been working hard on my batting as I am to be an all-rounder for the team.

"I am looking forward to do that in next two matches here. I am ready to bat any position, at any number where my team wants me to bat in order."

The cricketer acknowledged his inability to perform to his fans' expectations recently in white-ball cricket but promised that he would do better in the series against Sri Lanka.

“I know that I haven’t done too good recently. But my role is an attacking spinner and cricket has changed recently, so I would be happy even if I go with figures of three for 50 in an ODI,” he said, highlighting that his economy rate in white-ball cricket was not that bad.

“I don’t know how the wicket would be but I hope it will have some support for spinners,” Shadab said, hoping for doing something good in front of home crowd.

He added that the young Sri Lankan team should not be underestimated. “They have something to prove and they’ll give their best.

"I know few of them from my U19 playing days and A team’s tour and I am aware of their strengths. It will be good series with them,” he emphasised.