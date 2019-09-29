Shraddha Kapoor reveals she had a crush on Tiger Shroff

With the success of her last film ‘Chhichhore’ and many other interesting projects up her sleeve, Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a roll.

The 32-year-old ‘Aashiqui 2’ starlet, however, took fans aback after she recently revealed that she had a crush on her co-star Tiger Shroff.

"Tiger is very dear to me and, yes, it’s true I had a crush on him," she said.

The two megastars shared screen space for the first time in the first instalment of the action thriller ‘Baaghi’ in 2016.

During the event, ‘Stree’, the starlet also opened up about her active participation in social causes.

"I know we all love our earth and I want to be a better person. I hope it puts pressure on the government too," she said as she spoke about the issue of climate change.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the third instalment of ‘Baaghi’, reuniting with her star crush Tiger Shroff.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Baaghi 3’ is slated to release on March 6, 2020.