close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 29, 2019

Shraddha Kapoor reveals she had a crush on Tiger Shroff

Other

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 29, 2019

With the success of her last film ‘Chhichhore’ and many other interesting projects up her sleeve, Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a roll.

The 32-year-old ‘Aashiqui 2’ starlet, however, took fans aback after she recently revealed that she had a crush on her co-star Tiger Shroff. 

"Tiger is very dear to me and, yes, it’s true I had a crush on him," she said.

The two megastars shared screen space for the first time in the first instalment of the action thriller ‘Baaghi’ in 2016.

During the event, ‘Stree’, the starlet also opened up about her active participation in social causes. 

"I know we all love our earth and I want to be a better person. I hope it puts pressure on the government too," she said as she spoke about the issue of climate change. 

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the third instalment of ‘Baaghi’, reuniting with her star crush Tiger Shroff. 

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Baaghi 3’ is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Latest News

More From Other