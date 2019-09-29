‘PM Imran spoke with heart at UNGA’

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s UNGA speech has ‘resonated with masses because he spoke with heart’, said a senior Pakistani journalist based in the US.



Masood Haider, who has covered many Pakistani leaders at the UN, shared his observation with the German broadcaster DW about the PM’s speech at the global forum.

“His words resonated with the people of Pakistan because he spoke with heart and intense emotion. There was nothing artificial in it and this is what the people wanted,” said Haider.

“Whomever I met here and talked to is pleased with PM Imran,” he added.

In his over 45-minute maiden speech, Imran tore Indian Prime Minister Narendra to shreds for annexing the Indian Occupied Kashmir and imposing a repressive lockdown, with phone and internet services cutoff, thousands arrested, medical supplies running short and schools closed.

Speaking in detail about the worst situation in the IoK, Imran said Pakistan would fight till the end if India imposed a war in case of any Pulwama-like situation in the IOK.

He said there will be bloodbath once curfew is lifted in the IOK.

“There are 900,000 troops there, they haven’t come to, as Narendra Modi says — for the prosperity of Kashmir… These 900,000 troops, what are they going to do? When they come out? There will be a bloodbath,” he said.

The PM was lauded for taking a bold stance on issues hurting the Muslim world. The social media was flooded with praise for him as he completed his speech on Friday.