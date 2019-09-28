Half a million join Greta Thunberg at Montreal climate rally: organizers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: Half a million schoolchidren and adults marched with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg at a rally in Montreal as part of a wave of global "climate strikes," organizers said Friday.
"Not only was it the biggest event in Quebec´s history, but it is the biggest event in the world this week," one of the organizers, Francois Geoffroy, told the crowd.
Police have not provided an official tally.
