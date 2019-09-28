close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
Environment

AFP
September 28, 2019

Half a million join Greta Thunberg at Montreal climate rally: organizers

Environment

AFP
Sat, Sep 28, 2019

MONTREAL: Half a million schoolchidren and adults marched with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg at a rally in Montreal as part of a wave of global "climate strikes," organizers said Friday.

"Not only was it the biggest event in Quebec´s history, but it is the biggest event in the world this week," one of the organizers, Francois Geoffroy, told the crowd.

Police have not provided an official tally.

