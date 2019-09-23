Karachi weather: Tropical cyclone update

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Sunday said the low pressure area over the east-central and the adjoining north-east Arabian Sea had intensified into a depression and lay centred around latitude 19.8° north and longitude 69.4° east, about 610 kilometres southeast of Karachi.

“It is likely to intensify further into a tropical cyclone during the next 18 to 24 hours and move westward to Oman’s coast. None of Pakistan’s coastal areas is under any threat from this system,” a spokesman for the warning centre said.

The spokesman, however, advised Sindh’s fishermen against venturing into deep sea during the next few days, saying that the tropical cyclone was likely to dissipate in the sea without causing any damage to any coastal area in the region.