Houston echoes with anti-Modi slogans, thousands gather to support Kashmiris

Thousands of people belonging to various ethnicities Sunday came out to hold an "anti-Modi demonstration" outside Houston Stadium, where they called attention to the "racist Modi regime" and its ongoing human rights violations in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).



The Muslims and Sikhs holding placards and banners protested outside the NRG stadium, chanting slogans like "Go back Modi, Modi is a terrorist, Modi Hitler, and fascist”.

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise at a “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Houston, while protesters gathered outside to denounce his unilateral and illegal steps on the Indian Occupied Kashmir.



A large number of protesters representing India’s religious minorities, Pakistanis, including Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Kashmiris and human right activists rose their voice for residents of occupied Kashmir who have been under a lockdown for 49 days, demanding the US and the United Nations to take notice of the systematic persecution of minorities in India.

The demonstration appeared to be historic as it pulled thousands of people from all over the US. The crowds beat drums, chanted slogans and some used rap lyrics as a way to communicate their message, calling for world leaders to end the suffering of Kashmiris.