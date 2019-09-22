Govt in coordination with provinces to curb dengue outbreak

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza said Sunday that federal government was in coordination with provinces to curb the dengue outbreak and concerted efforts were being made to check it.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dr. Zafar Mirza said Dengue Control Operational Center has been set- up in Islamabad which would daily review the dengue-related situation across the country while also reviewing steps to control it.

He said two hotlines with contact numbers (051-9212601 and 9216890) would work round the clock and expert doctors would respond to the dengue-related queries to the general public.

The Special Assistant said there were 10,013 dengue patients at present in the country out of which 2,363 were in Punjab, 2,258 in Sindh, 1,814 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,772 in Balochistan.

In the past, the figures had been double as compared to this total but our whole concentration at present was to check its outbreak rather than doing politics, he said.

During the last 48 hours, maximum patients suffering from dengue were also identified and this number may increase in the coming seven to 10 days.

It was our responsibility to suggest preventive measures to the people and special hotlines have been set up for the same, he said adding that 70 percent dengue patients in Punjab were reported from Potohar region.

Mirza said special study or research would be conducted in the coming days to find out why dengue spread out in this region.