Ramiz asks Pakistan to play fearless cricket

ISLAMABAD: Former skipper Ramiz Raja believes the upcoming series against Sri Lanka was ideal for the Pakistan team to gain confidence.



Pakistan and Sri Lanka would play three ODIs and as many Twenty20s in Karachi and Lahore.

The three ODIs would be played in Karachi on September 27, September 29 and October 2 while the Twenty20s would be staged in Lahore on October 5, October 7 and October 9.

Ramiz, who represented Pakistan during the 1980s and the 1990s, said this was the time for Pakistan team to come out of the mediocre approach and play fearless cricket and experiment variety of shots.

"We cannot become a great team or player if we won't play fearless cricket with a different approach," he said while talking on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz said the Sri Lankan team touring Pakistan was an average one and Green-shirts must not take pressure.

"Under23 and Under19 players should have been included in the series as it was the best opportunity for players to gain confidence," he said.

He was of the view that there was a new team management and new season has begun, therefore Pakistan team must go in the series with new approach.

"Pakistan team management and captain' different approach would be seen in the series, if the team wins with big margins," he said.

Ramiz, who played international cricket for 13 years, appearing in 57 Test matches, said "we need to revamp the club and school level cricket".