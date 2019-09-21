close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 21, 2019

DC Lahore Saliha Saeed dismissed as dengue situation worsens in Punjab

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 21, 2019

The Chief Minister House confirmed the dismissal of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed on Saturday as the situation due to the spread of dengue virus got out of control in Punjab.

The dismissal has come in light of an additional 242 cases of dengue surfacing in the province while two deaths have also been reported, one in Attock and another in Rawalpindi.

The death toll from the virus has now risen to seven while the total number of patients has reached 2,286 in Punjab.

Moreover, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) team also arrived at Rawalpindi’s Family Hospital to take note of the situation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan