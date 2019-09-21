DC Lahore Saliha Saeed dismissed as dengue situation worsens in Punjab

The Chief Minister House confirmed the dismissal of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed on Saturday as the situation due to the spread of dengue virus got out of control in Punjab.

The dismissal has come in light of an additional 242 cases of dengue surfacing in the province while two deaths have also been reported, one in Attock and another in Rawalpindi.

The death toll from the virus has now risen to seven while the total number of patients has reached 2,286 in Punjab.

Moreover, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) team also arrived at Rawalpindi’s Family Hospital to take note of the situation.