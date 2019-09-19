Under-custody Khursheed Shah’s health deteriorates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who is currently under custody of the National Accountability Bureau, got unwell late on Thursday.

A day ago, the PPP leader was arrested from near Bani Gala, in a case pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income.

The condition of Khursheed Shah deteriorated, following which he was shifted to the Poly Clinic for medical treatment.

The PPP leader earlier spoke to media and denied the allegations against him, saying that he doesn’t own anything apart from the declared properties.

Meanwhile as per a NAB notification, the senior PPP leader made properties under the names of his frontmen.

The notification said that Shah made the Taj Mahal hotel in Sukhur in the name of Ajaz Baloch, a petrol pump worth millions of rupees at Rohi road in the name of frontman Qasim Shah, and a palace-like house in Sukkur’s Professors Cooperative Housing Society.

The house in cooperative society was not built from the fund already declared by Shah, stated the notification.

Earlier sources revealed that the PPP leader was arrested by the Bureau's Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters, in reference to a case regarding the possession of assets beyond means and will be moved from Rashdari area to Sukkur under transit remand.

Shah had been alleged of allotting an amnesty plot to himself in a cooperative society in Sukkur illegally.

He had been under probe since August 7 following accusations of him having bungalows, hotels, petrol pumps built in the name of others.