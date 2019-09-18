Blasters record second successive win in National Women ODI Championship

LAHORE: Sidra Ameen scored a patient 89-ball 44, which included five fours, and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets as PCB Blasters defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in the second match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday.

Chasing 163 to win the match, PCB Dynamites were bowled out for 155 in the 5oth over.

Kainat Imtiaz hit a 105-ball 56 with seven fours, while captain Nida Dar was the other notable run-getter for the losing team with a 32-ball 33 – that included three fours and two sixes.

For PCB Blasters, Nashra Sandhu and Aliya Riaz took two wickets apiece, conceding 25 and 46 runs, respectively.

Earlier, PCB Blasters won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 162 for eight in their allotted 50 overs.

Sana Mir was the pick of the bowlers for PCB Dynamites with three wickets.

With this victory, the PCB Blasters registered their second win on the trot as they had beaten PCB Challengers by one wicket on Tuesday.

The third match of the tournament will take place on September 20 between PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 162-8 in 50 overs (Sidra Ameen 44; Sana Mir 3-26, Ghulam Fatima 2-43)

PCB Dynamites 155 in 49.1 overs (Kainat Imtiaz 56, Nida Dar 33; Nashra Sandhu 2-25, Aliya Riaz 2-46)

Player of the match – Sidra Ameen

The result – PCB Blasters won by seven runs