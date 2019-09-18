Govt has found an easy way to imprison opponents by unleashing NAB: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s attempts to launch a 'witch-hunt' against the media as well 'holding opposition leaders hostage' through NAB.

“The way they deal with their opponents and critics is reminiscent of the Salem witch trials. Based on frivolity and falsehoods, the PTI’s narrative is right out of Goebbels’ propaganda playbook,” he said.

The PPP Chairman said now that the government has found an easy way to imprison its political opponents by unleashing NAB, it is going to go after its critics in the media through these so-called media tribunals.

"These tribunals will be nothing but another way of silencing dissent," he said.

He went on to add that PTI’s social media team follows the exact same path of 'Modi bhakts' — discrediting and harassing critics online.

"Now they want to go after media organisations through these special tribunals because the media is exposing select PM’s ineptitude and incompetence," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made it clear that the PPP will not let this bill pass at any cost.

“We stand for the freedom of media. Pakistan’s media is going through its worst phase of censorship under the Niazi regime. We will not allow them to target the media so blatantly and brazenly. Enough is enough. The media fraternity, too, must raise its voice for their own rights. The Opposition firmly stands behind them,” he stated.