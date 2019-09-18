Pakistan cricket team training camp for Sri Lanka series begins

LAHORE: Training camp of Pakistan cricket team for upcoming ODI and T-20 series against Sri Lanka has started at the National Academy Lahore today, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

The T20 series against Sri Lanka will start from 27th of this month.

The PCB named 20 probables for the training session on Monday that include Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were not called as they have been granted NOC until 12 October to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).



Meanwhile, the PCB has also appointed team management for the Sri Lanka and Australia series.