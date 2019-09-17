Month-long clean ‘My Karachi’ campaign being launched on September 21

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through district administration has documented each and every heap of garbage in the city and directed all deputy commissioners to start a month-long special campaign from September 21 to October 21 and clean what he said `My Karachi’.

He disclosed this on Tuesday while talking to media just after performing the launching ceremony of Sindh Strategic Sector Plan (2016-2016) unveiled by Sindh Local Government and Public Health Engineering Department here at a local hotel.

The programme was attended by Minister PHE Shabir Bijarani, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh, Secretary PHE Niaz Abbasi, Country Representative of UNICEF Aida Gima and people of civil society.

He said that he had held a meeting with commissioner and deputy commissioners of Karachi which was attended by chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, and relevant provincial ministers to work out a detailed strategy to launch ‘My Karachi’ campaign. “We decided to document the entire heaps of garbage, their location and size through pictures and written material,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that in the next meeting the deputy commissioners came up with the documents and photographs of the garbage lying at different locations at the city. “I have told the deputy commissioners that I would provide them dumpers, shovels, loaders, trucks and trolleys and other required machinery for just they have to remove the garbage to temporary Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and then it would be further shifted to Landfill Sites,” he said.

The deputy commissioners are being provided Rs50 million each and from September 21 the clean 'My Karachi' campaign would be started and it would continue for a month, Mr Murad Shah said and added this would make a difference and every resident of this city would witness it.

The chief minister urged the federal government to stay away from its clean Karachi campaign because it has aggravated the situation instead of improving it. Quoting the example of KPT ground located in front of American Consulate, the chief minister said that the people of Ali Zaidi started dumping the garbage there. This led to an increase in flies, mosquitoes swarming the area while also filling the air with a foul smell, he said.

He added that similar irresponsible work was done in other areas of the city and then later addressed Federal Minister Ali Zaidi and requested him to stop his people from dumping garbage in open areas. He urged him to get it dumped at landfill sites instead.

Shah said he would release the figures of how much tons of garbage the Sindh Solid Waste Management has dumped at landfill site. “We have a weighing machine at landfill site and it maintains the record properly,” he said.