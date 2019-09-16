Non-resident envoys of five countries present credentials to President

ISLAMABAD: Non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners-designate of New Zealand, Cyprus, Venezuela, Croatia and Ghana on Monday presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president felicitated the newly-appointed non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners to Pakistan and hoped they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan, said a President House statement.

Among the envoys included Hamish Craig MacMaster for New Zealand, Petros T. Nacouzis (Cyprus), Carlos Alcala Cordones (Venezuela), Dr. Drago Stambuk (Croatia) and Mohammad Sayuti Yahaya Iddi (Ghana).

Later, during separate meetings with the envoys, the president said that Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He stressed that it was incumbent upon the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

He said that the world peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by the Modi regime.