Khaqan Abbasi granted bail to attend funeral

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing LNG case has granted bail to the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on humanitarian grounds to attend the funeral of his paternal uncle.

More: Khaqan Abbasi apologises for appointing ex-Justice Javed Iqbal NAB chief

The court gave the order on a plea by Saadia Abbasi, the sister of the former prime minister. She had pleaded the court to allow Abbasi to attend the funeral of the late Brigadier Muhammad Taj.

The officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had objected to the parole saying the matter is beyond court’s jurisdiction. On this, Saadia Abbasi informed the court that she approached the NAB in the morning where she was told that the court could grant the bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides the court granted parole to the senior PML-N leader.

The court has granted Abbasi conditional parole, and asked district authorities in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to provide fool-proof security to Abbasi so he can attend the funeral of his uncle.

The court also directed the NAB to complete all formalities with regards to the parole.

Earlier, an accountability court had extended the physical remand of former PM Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail by 14 days in an ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

The court approved NAB’s request for the 14-day extension and ordered the accused to be presented on September 26.