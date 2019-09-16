Weather forecast for Pakistan, 16 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara division and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Mangla 48, Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 37), Islamabad (Zero Point, Saidpur 32, Golra 09), Sialkot (A/P 23, City 16), Jhelum 17, Gujrat 09, Gujranwala 06,Murree 01, KP: Pattan33,Balakot 10 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 43°C, Dadu & Sukkur 42°C.