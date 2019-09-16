Weather forecast for Pakistan, 16 September 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara division and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Mangla 48, Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 37), Islamabad (Zero Point, Saidpur 32, Golra 09), Sialkot (A/P 23, City 16), Jhelum 17, Gujrat 09, Gujranwala 06,Murree 01, KP: Pattan33,Balakot 10 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 03.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 43°C, Dadu & Sukkur 42°C.
