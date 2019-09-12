President Alvi addresses joint parliamentary session amid opposition protest

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday addressed a joint session of the parliament in Islamabad.



Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chiefs of the navy and air force, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee were in attendance.

In his speech, underscoring how Indian brutality in occupied Kashmir is posing a threat to global peace, the president stated that the United Nations should send observers to ascertain the gravity of the situation caused by Indian government.

During President Alvi's address, a number of opposition members started protesting as he went on to congratulate the lower house of the parliament on successfully completing its first year under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government.

"It is my constitutional responsibility to review the parliament's performance," he said amid loud opposition protest.

The president, referring to the protesting lawmakers, said that they can continue to protest but should also listen to him at the same time.